Tripoli Hosts U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps of Econdido

Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Logan Bonaguidi, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, left, explains the uses of an M240B light machine gun to members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps of Escondido during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 26, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)