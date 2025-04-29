Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Hosts U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps of Econdido [Image 14 of 26]

    Tripoli Hosts U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps of Econdido

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Jack Summers, a member of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps of Escondido, tries out gym equipment during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 26, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)

