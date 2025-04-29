Tripoli Hosts U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps of Econdido

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Logan Bonaguidi, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, right, explains the uses of an LA-9/P laser dazzler to members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps of Escondido during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 26, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)