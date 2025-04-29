Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    From the left: U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, Col. (ret) Clint Ross, Hampton federal facilities and community affairs liaison, Hampton Councilman Randy Bowman, and Robert Wright, Dominion Energy vice president of strategic partnerships, stand together following the ceremonial switch-throwing event at Magruder Substation, Virginia, April 28, 2025. The event marked the completion of a new service feed that will provide additional power capacity to support JBLE’s mission and community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 9004674
    VIRIN: 250428-F-VR928-1186
    Resolution: 7102x4735
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLE Energy Hampton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download