Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support

From the left: U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, Col. (ret) Clint Ross, Hampton federal facilities and community affairs liaison, Hampton Councilman Randy Bowman, and Robert Wright, Dominion Energy vice president of strategic partnerships, stand together following the ceremonial switch-throwing event at Magruder Substation, Virginia, April 28, 2025. The event marked the completion of a new service feed that will provide additional power capacity to support JBLE’s mission and community.