Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, delivers remarks during a ceremonial switch-throwing event at Magruder Substation, Virginia, April 28, 2025. The event marked the completion of a new service feed that will provide additional power capacity to JBLE, which will support both mission operations and the installation community. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 9004668
    VIRIN: 250428-F-VR928-1045
    Resolution: 7709x5139
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLE Energy Hampton Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download