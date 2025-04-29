Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, delivers remarks during a ceremonial switch-throwing event at Magruder Substation, Virginia, April 28, 2025. The event marked the completion of a new service feed that will provide additional power capacity to JBLE, which will support both mission operations and the installation community. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)