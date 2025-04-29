Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, Steven L. Brown, Hampton vice mayor, and Robert Wright, Dominion Energy vice president of strategic partnerships, flip a ceremonial switch at Magruder Substation, Virginia, April 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the completion of a new service feed that will provide Joint Base Langley-Eustis with an increased power capacity to better support the base’s mission and community. The project reflects the strong partnership between JBLE, local officials, and Dominion Energy in advancing infrastructure improvements essential to installation operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)