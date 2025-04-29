Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support [Image 4 of 5]

    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, Steven L. Brown, Hampton vice mayor, and Robert Wright, Dominion Energy vice president of strategic partnerships, flip a ceremonial switch at Magruder Substation, Virginia, April 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the completion of a new service feed that will provide Joint Base Langley-Eustis with an increased power capacity to better support the base’s mission and community. The project reflects the strong partnership between JBLE, local officials, and Dominion Energy in advancing infrastructure improvements essential to installation operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)

    This work, Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

