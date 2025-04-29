Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, speaks during a ceremony at Magruder Substation, Virginia, April 28, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the activation of a new power source for JBLE, made possible through a partnership with the city of Hampton and Dominion Energy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)