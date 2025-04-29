Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, speaks during a ceremony at Magruder Substation, Virginia, April 28, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the activation of a new power source for JBLE, made possible through a partnership with the city of Hampton and Dominion Energy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 9004669
    VIRIN: 250428-F-VR928-1065
    Resolution: 6878x4585
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support
    Flipping the Switch: JBLE and Hampton Leaders Power Up New Era of Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLE Energy Hampton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download