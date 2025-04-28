Soon after moving from his home country of Croatia to Germany in 2016, Goran Dmitric started working at the dining facility on Katterbach Kaserne in the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach community. Now, he’s a motor vehicle operator and driver with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach’s Installation Property Book Office. “I feel so privileged to work for the U.S. Army and LRC Ansbach. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 06:09
|Photo ID:
|9004017
|VIRIN:
|250430-A-A4479-4181
|Resolution:
|1978x1492
|Size:
|418.25 KB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Ansbach employee who moved to Germany from Croatia in 2016 excited for Army’s 250th [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Ansbach employee who moved to Germany from Croatia in 2016 excited for Army’s 250th
No keywords found.