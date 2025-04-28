Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Ansbach employee who moved to Germany from Croatia in 2016 excited for Army’s 250th [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LRC Ansbach employee who moved to Germany from Croatia in 2016 excited for Army’s 250th

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Soon after moving from his home country of Croatia to Germany in 2016, Goran Dmitric started working at the dining facility on Katterbach Kaserne in the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach community. Now, he’s a motor vehicle operator and driver with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach’s Installation Property Book Office. “I feel so privileged to work for the U.S. Army and LRC Ansbach. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 06:09
    Photo ID: 9004017
    VIRIN: 250430-A-A4479-4181
    Resolution: 1978x1492
    Size: 418.25 KB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Ansbach employee who moved to Germany from Croatia in 2016 excited for Army’s 250th [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Ansbach employee who moved to Germany from Croatia in 2016 excited for Army’s 250th
    LRC Ansbach employee who moved to Germany from Croatia in 2016 excited for Army’s 250th
    LRC Ansbach employee who moved to Germany from Croatia in 2016 excited for Army’s 250th

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Ansbach employee who moved to Germany from Croatia in 2016 excited for Army’s 250th

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download