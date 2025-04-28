LRC Ansbach employee who moved to Germany from Croatia in 2016 excited for Army’s 250th

Photo By Cameron Porter | Soon after moving from his home country of Croatia to Germany in 2016, Goran Dmitric...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Soon after moving from his home country of Croatia to Germany in 2016, Goran Dmitric started working at the dining facility on Katterbach Kaserne in the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach community. Now, he’s a motor vehicle operator and driver with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach’s Installation Property Book Office. “I feel so privileged to work for the U.S. Army and LRC Ansbach. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany – Soon after moving from his home country of Croatia to Germany in 2016, Goran Dmitric was hired as a contractor at the Army dining facility on Katterbach Kaserne in the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach community.



After working as a dining facility attendant for a few years, Dmitric applied for a new position at the DFAC with additional responsibilities. More importantly, though, this new position was a full-time U.S. Army local national employee.



Starting out as a local national Army cook, Dmitric was later promoted to shift leader and soon after supervisor. Now, just two months into his newest local national position with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, Dmitric is now a motor vehicle operator and driver with the Supply and Services Division’s Installation Property Book Office, or IPBO.



“I feel so privileged to work for the U.S. Army and LRC Ansbach. When I moved to Germany from Croatia with my family, I immediately started working as a contractor,” said the 47-year-old father of an 18-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter who has been married to his wife for nearly 20 years. “Now I have a new job, and I’m very proud of that. I’m very happy and excited to be working as a U.S. Army local national employee. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!”



As a motor vehicle operator and driver with LRC Ansbach’s IPBO, Dmitric said he makes regular delivery runs to and from the Regional Supply Support Activity in Vilseck and the Defense Logistics Agency in Grafenwoehr, Germany, but he also makes deliveries within the USAG Ansbach community daily, and he travels to other Army communities across Germany from time to time.



“For example, I traveled to Wiesbaden to the DFAC there to pick up some kitchen equipment and delivered that equipment to our DFAC in Ansbach,” said Dmitric. “With all these pickups and deliveries, I’m also responsible for helping my IPBO coworkers with identifying the equipment by make, model, and serial number and then adding or removing the equipment from the property book.”



LRC Ansbach is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Ansbach directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Ansbach.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.