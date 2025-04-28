LRC Ansbach employee who moved to Germany from Croatia in 2016 excited for Army’s 250th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Goran Dmitric, a motor vehicle operator and driver with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach’s Installation Property Book Office, prepares for another delivery. Dmitric said he makes regular delivery runs to and from the Regional Supply Support Activity in Vilseck and the Defense Logistics Agency in Grafenwoehr, Germany, but he also makes deliveries within the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach community daily. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)