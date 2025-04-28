Goran Dmitric is a motor vehicle operator and driver with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach. He works for the Supply and Services Division’s Installation Property Book Office, or IPBO. Before that, he worked at Katterbach Kaserne’s Wings of Victory Warrior Restaurant as a cook, shift leader and then supervisor. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
LRC Ansbach employee who moved to Germany from Croatia in 2016 excited for Army’s 250th
