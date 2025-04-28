LRC Ansbach employee who moved to Germany from Croatia in 2016 excited for Army’s 250th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Goran Dmitric is a motor vehicle operator and driver with Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach. He works for the Supply and Services Division’s Installation Property Book Office, or IPBO. Before that, he worked at Katterbach Kaserne’s Wings of Victory Warrior Restaurant as a cook, shift leader and then supervisor. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)