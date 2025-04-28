DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sean McCrystal, a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency operations planner, holds a U.S. flag during a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, April 28, 2025. Eight individuals from the Korean War were transferred to the DPAA laboratory on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where they will undergo further scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)