Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Marine Master Sgt. Nathanael Skousen, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency senior enlisted leader for the Indo-Pacific Directorate, renders a salute while U.S. service members assigned to DPAA transfer a casket during a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, April 28, 2025. Eight individuals from the Korean War were transferred to the DPAA laboratory on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where they will undergo further scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 23:23
    Photo ID: 9003645
    VIRIN: 250428-F-CQ002-1039
    Resolution: 5375x3576
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download