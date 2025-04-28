DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific transfer a casket during a disinterment ceremony at the NMCP in Honolulu, April 28, 2025. Eight individuals from the Korean War were transferred to the DPAA laboratory on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where they will undergo further scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)