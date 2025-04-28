Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific transfer a casket during a disinterment ceremony at the NMCP in Honolulu, April 28, 2025. Eight individuals from the Korean War were transferred to the DPAA laboratory on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where they will undergo further scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 23:23
|Photo ID:
|9003646
|VIRIN:
|250428-F-CQ002-1036
|Resolution:
|4862x3235
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.