DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency salute the box truck carrying Korean War caskets during a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, April 28, 2025. Eight individuals from the Korean War were transferred to the DPAA laboratory on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where they will undergo further scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)