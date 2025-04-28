Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. service members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency salute the box truck carrying Korean War caskets during a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, April 28, 2025. Eight individuals from the Korean War were transferred to the DPAA laboratory on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where they will undergo further scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 23:24
    Photo ID: 9003642
    VIRIN: 250428-F-CQ002-1100
    Resolution: 5378x3578
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony
    DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download