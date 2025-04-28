DPAA Conducts Korean War Disinterment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency unfurl a U.S. flag over a Korean War casket during a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, April 28, 2025. Eight individuals from the Korean War were transferred to the DPAA laboratory on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where they will undergo further scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)