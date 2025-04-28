374 MDG enhances operational readiness at Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Terrence Raybon, 374th Medical Group clinical laboratory flight chief, analyzes a sample using a microscope at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. The clinical laboratory enhances warfighting readiness by delivering accurate and rapid diagnostic testing, enabling medical teams to respond effectively in support of global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)