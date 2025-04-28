374 MDG enhances operational readiness at Yokota

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Rasch, 374th Medical Group pediatrician, instructs a neonatal resuscitation class at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. Neonatal resuscitation is a life-saving procedure for newborns and involves clearing the airway, providing ventilation, and, if needed, administering chest compressions or medications to stabilize the infant and ensure a healthy transition from birth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 19:54
|Photo ID:
|9003493
|VIRIN:
|250227-F-LX373-1013
|Resolution:
|5648x3765
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
