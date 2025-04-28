374 MDG enhances operational readiness at Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Rasch, 374th Medical Group pediatrician, instructs a neonatal resuscitation class at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. Neonatal resuscitation is a life-saving procedure for newborns and involves clearing the airway, providing ventilation, and, if needed, administering chest compressions or medications to stabilize the infant and ensure a healthy transition from birth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)