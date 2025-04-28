U.S. Air Force Capt. Hannah Snider, 374th Medical Group clinical nurse, holds a medication bottle at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. The 374th HCOS supports warfighting readiness by providing critical medical services, including emergency care, surgical support, and preventive health measures, ensuring personnel are fit for duty and prepared for global contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 19:54
|Photo ID:
|9003489
|VIRIN:
|250227-F-LX373-1010
|Resolution:
|6644x4429
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 MDG enhances operational readiness at Yokota [Image 12 of 12], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.