374 MDG enhances operational readiness at Yokota

U.S. Air Force Capt. Hannah Snider, 374th Medical Group clinical nurse, holds a medication bottle at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. The 374th HCOS supports warfighting readiness by providing critical medical services, including emergency care, surgical support, and preventive health measures, ensuring personnel are fit for duty and prepared for global contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)