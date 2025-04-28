Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 MDG enhances operational readiness at Yokota [Image 10 of 12]

    374 MDG enhances operational readiness at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Hannah Snider, 374th Medical Group clinical nurse, poses for a photo in the urgent care clinic at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. The 374th HCOS supports warfighting readiness by providing critical medical services, including emergency care, surgical support, and preventive health measures, ensuring personnel are fit for duty and prepared for global contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

