Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, run to board an MV-22B Osprey during on-off drills at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, April 29, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 07:37
    Photo ID: 9001338
    VIRIN: 250429-M-LO454-1315
    Resolution: 8062x4535
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills
    MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills
    MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills
    MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills
    MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills
    MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills
    MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills
    MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Darwin
    MAGTF
    VMM-363
    V2/1
    MRF-D 25.3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download