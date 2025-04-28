MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jesse Floyd, an MV-22B tiltrotor crew chief, speaks with 1stLt. Samuel Simmons, an infantry officer, both with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 during on-off drills at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, April 29, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Floyd is a native of Iowa and Simmons is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)