MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, prepare for departure from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, April 29, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)