U.S. Marine Corps 1stLt. Samuel Simmons, an infantry officer with Marine Rotational Force –Darwin 25.3, sits in an MV-22B Osprey during on-off drills at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, April 29, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Simmons is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
This work, MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.