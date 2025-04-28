USS Gridley Night Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Samuel Sasser, from Edmond, Oklahoma, guides pilots from inside the landing safety officer shack to ensure safe takeoffs from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during night operations in the Philippine Sea, April 24, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)