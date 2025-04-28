An X prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during night operations in the Philippine Sea, April 24, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 03:09
|Photo ID:
|9001096
|VIRIN:
|250424-N-AS506-1078
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gridley Night Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.