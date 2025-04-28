Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage Control University [Image 3 of 15]

    Damage Control University

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    A Sailor practices dressing out in a fire ensemble during damage control university on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Philippine Sea, April 28, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    This work, Damage Control University [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

