    USS Gridley Steel Beach [Image 6 of 15]

    USS Gridley Steel Beach

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Sailors cook food during a steel beach picnic aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Philippine Sea, April 27, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 03:09
    Photo ID: 9001100
    VIRIN: 250427-N-AS506-1181
    Resolution: 4785x3190
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Picnic
    Morale
    USS Gridley
    Steel Beach
    Deployment

