USS Gridley Steel Beach

Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) are served food during a steel beach picnic in the Philippine Sea, April 27, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 03:09
|Photo ID:
|9001107
|VIRIN:
|250427-N-AS506-1501
|Resolution:
|5238x3492
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
