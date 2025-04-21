JB the Installation Mascot, Vsits with the APHOR Crowd

JB, the installation mascot, visits with members of the 633d Medical Group at Air
Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. JB stopped by
to uplift and show appreciation to medical personnel as they stood ready to respond to
any emergencies throughout the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 17:50
|Photo ID:
|8997285
|VIRIN:
|250427-F-QI804-1247
|Resolution:
|3488x4631
|Size:
|9.78 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
