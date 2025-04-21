JB the Installation Mascot, Vsits with the APHOR Crowd

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JB, the installation mascot, visits with members of the 633d Medical Group at Air

Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. JB stopped by

to uplift and show appreciation to medical personnel as they stood ready to respond to

any emergencies throughout the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)