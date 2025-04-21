Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB the Installation Mascot, Vsits with the APHOR Crowd [Image 7 of 7]

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JB, the installation mascot, visits with members of the 633d Medical Group at Air
    Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. JB stopped by
    to uplift and show appreciation to medical personnel as they stood ready to respond to
    any emergencies throughout the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 17:50
    Photo ID: 8997285
    VIRIN: 250427-F-QI804-1247
    Resolution: 3488x4631
    Size: 9.78 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB the Installation Mascot, Vsits with the APHOR Crowd [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads
    APORH

