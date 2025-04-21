JB the Installation Mascot, Vsits with the APHOR Crowd

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JB, the installation mascot, high-fives a young attendee as the Titan Aerobatic

Team performs overhead at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis,

Virginia, April 27, 2025. Throughout the event, JB brought smiles and joy to attendees of all

Ages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)