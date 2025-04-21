Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB the Installation Mascot, Vsits with the APHOR Crowd [Image 6 of 7]

    JB the Installation Mascot, Vsits with the APHOR Crowd

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JB, the installation mascot, high-fives a young attendee as the Titan Aerobatic
    Team performs overhead at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis,
    Virginia, April 27, 2025. Throughout the event, JB brought smiles and joy to attendees of all
    Ages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 17:50
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    JB
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads
    APORH

