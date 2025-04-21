JB the Installation Mascot, Vsits with the APHOR Crowd

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators watch as Titan Aerobatic pilots perform a pass at the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. The crowd looked on as the jet showcased its speed, agility, and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)