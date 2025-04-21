JB the Installation Mascot, Vsits with the APHOR Crowd

JB, the installation mascot, receives a hug from a young attendee at the Air Power over
Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. A star of the event, JB brought smiles and joy to guests of all ages throughout the weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
