Sergeant First Class Takes Charge

Sergeant First Class Kirwin takes charge of the formation from 650th Regional Supprt Group Headquarters Headquarters Company Commander.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 14:00
|Photo ID:
|8997096
|VIRIN:
|250426-A-JW308-7021
|Resolution:
|2234x1742
|Size:
|846.26 KB
|Location:
|SLOAN, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
