650th Regional Supprt Group Deputy Commander Lieutenant Colonel Fletcher provides words of wisedom and guidance to his formation and soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 14:00
|Photo ID:
|8997088
|VIRIN:
|250426-A-JW308-9774
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|SLOAN, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander's Guidance [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Matthew Osofsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.