650th Regional Support Group Property Book Officer Chief Anabel Navarro was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer Three by 650th RSG Deputy Commander Lieutenant Colonel Fletcher. CW3 was pinned by her husband and parents. Her daughter provided the traditional "rank tap" to make it official.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 14:00
|Photo ID:
|8997086
|VIRIN:
|250426-A-JW308-2627
|Resolution:
|2490x1868
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|SLOAN, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Navarro Promoted [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Matthew Osofsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.