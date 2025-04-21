Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Navarro Promoted

    SLOAN, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Maj. Matthew Osofsky 

    650th Regional Support Group

    650th Regional Support Group Property Book Officer Chief Anabel Navarro was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer Three by 650th RSG Deputy Commander Lieutenant Colonel Fletcher. CW3 was pinned by her husband and parents. Her daughter provided the traditional "rank tap" to make it official.

