    Sergeant Major Syvrud Retires [Image 3 of 12]

    Sergeant Major Syvrud Retires

    SLOAN, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Maj. Matthew Osofsky 

    650th Regional Support Group

    Chaplain Yoon of the 311th ESC provides prayer for retiring Sergeant Major Syvrud, culminationing his 41 year Army career. Lieutenant Colonel Fletcher, Deputy Commander 650th RSG presented him with honors. SGM Syvrud will be missed but his knowldge and impact will thrive in the Soldiers he mentored for generations.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 14:00
    Photo ID: 8997081
    VIRIN: 250426-A-JW308-5980
    Resolution: 2387x1432
    Size: 963.35 KB
    Location: SLOAN, NEVADA, US
