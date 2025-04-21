Sergeant Major Syvrud Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain Yoon of the 311th ESC provides prayer for retiring Sergeant Major Syvrud, culminationing his 41 year Army career. Lieutenant Colonel Fletcher, Deputy Commander 650th RSG presented him with honors. SGM Syvrud will be missed but his knowldge and impact will thrive in the Soldiers he mentored for generations.