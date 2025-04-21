Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Friends & Family Day Cruise

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Friends &amp; Family Day Cruise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Joseph Mohrmann teaches his son hose-handling techniques in the hangar bay of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a friends and family day cruise, April 26, 2025. Gerald R. Ford’s friends and family day cruises provide Sailors an opportunity to showcase the carrier strike group’s capabilities and daily life aboard their ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 06:26
    Photo ID: 8996849
    VIRIN: 250426-N-IQ220-1047
    Resolution: 4223x2815
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Friends & Family Day Cruise, by SN Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Friends
    CVN 78
    Family
    Sailors
    USN
    USS Gerald R Ford

