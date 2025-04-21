Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Joseph Mohrmann teaches his son hose-handling techniques in the hangar bay of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a friends and family day cruise, April 26, 2025. Gerald R. Ford’s friends and family day cruises provide Sailors an opportunity to showcase the carrier strike group’s capabilities and daily life aboard their ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)