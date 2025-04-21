Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Friends and Family Day Cruise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Alyssa Lee 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, performs a "touch-and-go" on the flight deck during a friends and family day cruise, April 26, 2025. Gerald R. Ford’s friends and family day cruises provide Sailors an opportunity to showcase the carrier strike group’s capabilities and daily life aboard their ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alyssa Lee)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 06:26
    Photo ID: 8996847
    VIRIN: 250426-N-IF194-1485
    Resolution: 3400x2267
    Size: 475.01 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Friends and Family Day Cruise [Image 4 of 4], by SA Alyssa Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    flight deck
    f/a 18e super hornet
    Friends and family day cruise

