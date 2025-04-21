USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Friends and Family Day Cruise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, performs a "touch-and-go" on the flight deck during a friends and family day cruise, April 26, 2025. Gerald R. Ford’s friends and family day cruises provide Sailors an opportunity to showcase the carrier strike group’s capabilities and daily life aboard their ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alyssa Lee)