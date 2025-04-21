Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Friends and Family Day Cruise [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Friends and Family Day Cruise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Four F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, fly over the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during a friends and family day cruise, April 26. Gerald R. Ford’s friends and family day cruises provide Sailors an opportunity to showcase the carrier strike group’s capabilities and daily life aboard their ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 06:26
    Photo ID: 8996848
    VIRIN: 250426-N-HJ055-1906
    Resolution: 5458x3639
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Friends and Family Day Cruise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Friends &amp; Family Day Cruise

