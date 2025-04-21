USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Friends and Family Day Cruise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, fly over the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during a friends and family day cruise, April 26. Gerald R. Ford’s friends and family day cruises provide Sailors an opportunity to showcase the carrier strike group’s capabilities and daily life aboard their ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)