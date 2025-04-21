USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) hosts Friends and Family Day Cruise

NORFOLK – The world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), hosted a one-day Friends and Family Day cruise, April 26.



More than 1,700 friends and family members experienced the ship’s air power and daily underway operations, as well as the Sailors’ teamwork and professionalism.



“The crew could not be more proud to show their loved ones just what it takes to be a Sailor aboard Gerald R. Ford,” said Capt. Christopher Williams, Gerald R. Ford’s executive officer. “This is just a small way we can thank our family and friends for all their sacrifice and dedication to support their Sailors.”



Friends and family were invited to learn more about the ship’s capabilities through an interactive damage control demonstration, a security department display, and an intelligence demonstration. There were also games and activities facilitated by the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation department.



“My family really liked the weapons display,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Diego Arciniega, assigned to Ford’s aviation intermediate maintenance department. “They thought it was really cool to see all the different kinds of ordnance I work with.”



The cornerstone event was an air power demonstration on the flight deck that showcased aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Family and friends witnessed aerial combat maneuvers from F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet jets and the rescue capabilities of an MH-60S Sea Hawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9.



The day cruise offered friends and family the chance to experience the day-to-day life of their Sailors at sea.



“It was a great experience to see what our friends do on board the aircraft carrier when they are out to sea and gone away from us,” said Billy Newborn, a guest on Ford’s Friends and Family day. “Seeing them in action makes me appreciate all the men and women who serve our country, and it made me swell with pride knowing they are out there doing the job of protecting America.”



Following a live-fire demonstration, Gerald R. Ford returned to its homeport of Naval Station Norfolk.



USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale.



For more information about the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit its official webpage at https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn78/, or its Defense Visual Information Distribution site at www.dvids.net/CVN78. Follow the ship's operations and upcoming deployment on Facebook at @USSGeraldRFord or on Instagram at @cvn78_grford.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2025 Date Posted: 04.28.2025 15:56 Story ID: 496363 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) hosts Friends and Family Day Cruise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.