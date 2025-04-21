USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Friends and Family Day Cruise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, performs a flyby of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during a friends and family day cruise, April 26, 2025. Gerald R. Ford’s friends and family day cruises provide Sailors an opportunity to showcase the carrier strike group’s capabilities and daily life aboard their ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alyssa Lee)