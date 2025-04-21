Date Taken: 04.26.2025 Date Posted: 04.26.2025 20:30 Photo ID: 8996637 VIRIN: 250426-F-ES095-3001 Resolution: 4951x2830 Size: 1.72 MB Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Thunderbirds Light Up the Skies at Air Power Over Hampton Roads [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.