    Thunderbirds Light Up the Skies at Air Power Over Hampton Roads [Image 5 of 5]

    Thunderbirds Light Up the Skies at Air Power Over Hampton Roads

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a diamond formation pass during at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The team demonstrated high-speed precision maneuvers, including vertical rolls, opposing passes, and tight formation flying in their F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 20:30
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Formation
    Thunderbirds
    Air Show

