The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a diamond formation pass during at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The team demonstrated high-speed precision maneuvers, including vertical rolls, opposing passes, and tight formation flying in their F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 20:30
|Photo ID:
|8996637
|VIRIN:
|250426-F-ES095-3001
|Resolution:
|4951x2830
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds Light Up the Skies at Air Power Over Hampton Roads [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.