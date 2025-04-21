U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots break formation during a delta burst maneuver at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The elite demonstration team thrilled the crowd with synchronized aerobatics and dynamic solo routines, showcasing the speed and agility of the F-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 20:30
|Photo ID:
|8996633
|VIRIN:
|250426-F-ES095-3005
|Resolution:
|4504x2949
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds Light Up the Skies at Air Power Over Hampton Roads [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.