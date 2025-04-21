Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Light Up the Skies at Air Power Over Hampton Roads [Image 2 of 5]

    Thunderbirds Light Up the Skies at Air Power Over Hampton Roads

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots perform an aerial maneuver at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The Thunderbirds have represented the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force for more than 70 years, inspiring millions with their dynamic aerial performances around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Light Up the Skies at Air Power Over Hampton Roads, by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Formation
    Thunderbirds
    Air Show

