Thunderbirds Light Up the Skies at Air Power Over Hampton Roads

U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots perform an aerial maneuver at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The Thunderbirds have represented the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force for more than 70 years, inspiring millions with their dynamic aerial performances around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)