A couple watches the 1st Fighter Wing F-22 Demonstration Team perform a high-speed pass during the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The team showcased the Raptor’s unmatched speed, agility, and stealth capabilities through a series of precision maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 17:28
|Photo ID:
|8996511
|VIRIN:
|250426-F-VR928-1251
|Resolution:
|8013x5342
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.