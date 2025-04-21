Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A couple watches the 1st Fighter Wing F-22 Demonstration Team perform a high-speed pass during the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The team showcased the Raptor’s unmatched speed, agility, and stealth capabilities through a series of precision maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)