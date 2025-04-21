Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads

The U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Joint Service Color Guard presents the flags during the U.S. Army Golden Knights performance at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. With more than six decades of history, the team performs at events across the globe, combining athletic skill, teamwork, and patriotic displays to inspire and engage audiences. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 17:28
|Photo ID:
|8996509
|VIRIN:
|250426-F-VR928-1047
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
