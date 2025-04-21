Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads

Aerobatic pilot RJ Gritter autographs a card at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Gritter wowed the crowd with precision maneuvers including hammerhead turns, tail slides, and torque rolls in his high-performance Pitts Special biplane. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)
