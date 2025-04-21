Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads [Image 4 of 5]

    Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Aerobatic pilot RJ Gritter autographs a card at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Gritter wowed the crowd with precision maneuvers including hammerhead turns, tail slides, and torque rolls in his high-performance Pitts Special biplane. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 8996510
    VIRIN: 250426-F-VR928-1263
    Resolution: 7571x5047
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    APOHR JBLE AirPowerOverHamptonRoads JBLEAirshow AirSuperiorityEvolution

